Lewandowski Ruled Out Of InterCity Clash –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi has revealed that Robert Lewandowski won’t face Copa del Rey opponents InterCity due to his three-match suspension.

Espanyol have lodged an appeal against the Pole’s status after a three-match ban was suspended by a Madrid tribunal. The ruling saw Lewandowski feature in Barca’s 1-1 draw with Espanyol on the weekend.

Xavi is concerned Barca could be thrown out of the competition if he fielded Lewandowski against InterCity.

He explained: “He is left out because he carries a lot of cargo and because we trust that he can continue with the precautionary and play against Atlético de Madrid.

“It is an uncertainty for the player and for us to know when the sanction will be resolved. I have spoken to him and told him to be calm, not to think about the sanction.

“This situation is not easy for us or for rivals.”

