Liverpool Missing Mane’s Goal Threat

Liverpool star, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that the team is missing the real goal threat of Sadio Mane in the Premier League.

He made this known on the backdrop of the Reds’ shock 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night.

The England international believes that Liverpool are missing the influence of Mane who left for Bayern Munich last summer.

After playing at left-wing against Brentford, he told LFCTV: “I’ve watched Sadio and Mo [Salah] play that position for years and one thing that they have both done outstandingly well is provide goals for the team.

“It’s a bit different when Darwin [Nunez] is playing through the middle…When Bobby [Roberto Firmino] plays that role he usually drops a bit deeper and fills that half-space.

“That’s the thing the last few games I’ve been missing, that real goal threat, so it was nice to sort of get that chance and take it tonight – it’s just a shame it doesn’t mean anything.”

