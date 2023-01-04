‘Man United Getting Stronger With ‘Strength In Depth’

Former England defender, Gary Neville, has hailed Manchester United’ as a team getting stronger with rich ‘strength in-depth’ as regards talents in the squad after watching the Red Devils’ emphatic win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

United defeated Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, January 3.

Casemiro scored the first goal of the game in the 23rd minute. Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford scored in the second half – in the 49th and 86th minutes respectively, to complete the rout.

Speaking on Sky Sports, quoted by ManchesterEveningNews.com, Neville claimed that United have even better squad depth than current Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“Yeah they’re getting stronger,” Neville said.

“I was just saying that I think they’ve got a lot more players than Arsenal and Mikel Arteta is doing an incredible job because you feel he’s…