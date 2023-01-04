Manchester United Interested In Former Arsenal Striker

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a shock transfer target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are on the look out for more firepower in the January transfer window, but have a specific criteria of player they are after in both a sporting and financial sense.

And with the club weighing up a deal for Joao Felix, Giroud has emerged as an alternative option for United.



The Times reports that the fitness struggles of Anthony Martial and the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo have led them to consider the France Qatar 2022 World Cup star.

However, the 36-year-old is expecting to be offered a new deal at AC Milan when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

On the club’s striker issues, Ten Hag said: “I think we have a good team when all the players are available.

“But with many games coming up, I think there is a need.

“But you need one who can have an impact, otherwise you are just burning money and you don’t strengthen the squad and it doesn’t…