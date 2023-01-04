Martial Is Man United’s Perfect No.9 -Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Antony Martial has what it takes to be the team’s perfect number 9.

The Red Devils have intimated a desire to secure a forward in January, per British media reports this month.

However, ten Hag spoke to reporters after his side’s win over Wolves at the weekend, and reiterated his faith in French striker Anthony Martial.

“I’m really happy with his performances across many games,” Ten Hag said of the Frenchman to reporters.

“He has a really good impact on our game. It’s really enjoyable to work with him. If you see the minutes he’s played and the impact he’s had so far, I think that’s really huge.

“But he’s not used to coming on every third day. He didn’t play for a long time and probably Wolves wasn’t his game.

“You can see what a real impact he can have and in the next game, I expect a better performance from him. I think he will do it, I’m really convinced of that.

