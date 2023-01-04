‘My Work Is Done In Europe’

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo has said his work is done in Europe and is looking forward to a new challenge at Saudi Arabia giants Al Nassr.

Ronaldo stated this during his official unveiling ceremony at Al Nassr on Tuesday.

Dressed in a stylish grey suit, Ronaldo walked through the stadium’s halls accompanied by club president Musalli Al-Muammar.

His welcome ceremony was at Mrsool Park took place in front of 25,000 fans.

Mrsool Park was full, after the club had charged just 15 Saudi Riyals ($4) for entry, with all proceeds going to charity.

Fans were treated to a light show before the main event.

And when asked about how he feels joining Al Nassr, the former Manchester United forward said:“So far I’m feeling really good, I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life, in football.

“In Europe my work is done, I won everything, I played in the most important clubs in…