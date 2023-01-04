Ndidi Gets Low Rating, Iheanacho Average In Leicester’s Home Loss To Fulham

Wilfred Ndidi got a poor rating while Kelechi Iheanacho got average as Leicester suffered a 1-0 defeat to Fulham at the King Power on Tuesday.

The rating was done by Leicester Mercury and was for every Leicester players who featured against Fulham.

Leicester City endured a torrid start to the new year as they lost another home game and saw more players succumb to injury.

Boos rang around at full-time after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first-half finish consigned City to a third-straight loss since Premier League football resumed. They could be just a point above the relegation zone by the end of the week

And after the disappointing defeat, Ndidi was rated four out of 10 while Iheanacho was was awarded five.

And commenting on Ndidi’s performance, Leicester Mercury wrote: “He gave the ball away for the goal, and continued to give it away throughout the rest of the match. With City dominant in possession in the second half, there was little point in him being on the pitch. City…