Osimhen Has The Potential To Be A Deadly Striker

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has the potential to be among one of the most deadliest strikers in Europe.

Recall that the Nigerian international has been one of Europe’s most heavily coveted assets over the past few seasons. Indeed, the striker has been in deadly form for some time.

In 24 games during his first season for Napoli, Osimhen scored 10 goals and provided three assists. The following season, he was in even better form – the Nigerian scored 18 goals and provided six assists in all competitions.

This season, it seems fair to say he is set to better that tally yet again. Indeed, in 11 Serie A games, he has scored nine goals – the most in the league – and provided three assists.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that Osimhen’s goal instinct makes him a defenders’ nightmare.

He also pointed out that the formr Lille striker has the potential to be in the…