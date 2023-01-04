Partenopei Bank On Osimhen In Heavyweight Clash

Serie A leaders Napoli will bank on Victor Osimhen as they confront Inter Milan in their Serie A clash at the Guiseppe Meaza Stadium, San Siro on Wednesday night.

Napoli are unbeaten in Serie A this season and will be desperate to extend the streak against the former champions.

Luciano Spalletti’s side won their last 11 league games in 2022 and will no doubt head into this highly anticipated encounter in buoyant mood.



The Parthenopeans enjoyed an eight-points lead over holders AC Milan, who are in second position.

Osimhen has led the line well for the Partenopei this season contributing nine goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

The Nigeria international has however failed to score in any of his previous appearances against the Nerazzurri.

On a personal level, Osimhen will also look to improve his goal haul to boost his chances of winning the Capocannoniere (top scorer) award.

By Adeboye Amosu

