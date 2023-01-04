Pele Laid To Rest As Brazil Bids Final Goodbye To Football Great

It was a moment of tears and tributes as thousands of football fans, political leaders, football dignitaries and families came to pay their last respect to the greatest legend of football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele who was finally laid to rest on Tuesday at the ninth floor of the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery.

Interestingly, Memorial Necropole Ecumenica was built in 1983 and has more than 14,000 vaults, as well as a tropical garden, restaurant and a classic car museum.

Pelé was being laid to rest in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport.

The Brazilian football legend, who passed away last week at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer, has been lying in state at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, where he scored so many goals and established himself as one of the best players of all time.

But he remained active on social media, cheering on Brazil from his hospital bed in…