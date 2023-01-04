‘Three Points Or Nothing’ –Pioli Speaks Ahead AC Milan

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has insisted that his team must pick up the three points against Salernitana today in the Serie A.

Recall that Milan need a win to stay in touch with leaders Napoli.

However, Pioli in a chat with TribalFootball stated that the team must ensure they close the gap on Napoli if they are to win the league title.

“We need to start in the best possible way today, we have to start with the same desire and determination. We’ll need a lot of points to be competitive,” said Pioli.

“We have a great desire to play today, I’ve seen it in my players. We have some important players back, but we’ve also had to face some injuries. We’ll be recovering someone next week.

“The team are good both mentally and physically. I know the physical aspect is important, but it’s the quality and the mental attitude which can allow us to make a difference”.

“We still play in four competitions and it’s clear we want to win something.

“I repeat it to my…