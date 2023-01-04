UEFA Lists Nigerian- Born Midfielder Among Top Youngsters To Shine in 2023

UEFA has released the list of top 40 youngsters to watch out for in 2023, with Lesley Ugochukwu among the players shortlisted.

All the players are U-21 and have the potential to take European football by storm this year.

Ugochukwu broke into Ligue 1 club, Stade Rennes first team last season.

This term, he has become a key part of the team, but is expected to make more impact this year.

“The nephew of former Rennes player Onyekachi Apam, Ugochukwu was introduced gradually into the first team in 2021/22. Has been more prominent this term, with his physical and defensive attributes drawing comparisons with France great Patrick Vieira,”UEFA wrote on their official website.

The midfielder has represented France at underage level but could still change his international allegiance to Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…