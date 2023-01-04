Van Dijk Set To Be Out For Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow with concerns that the injury Virgil van Dijk picked up against Brentford could be worse than first feared.

The Netherlands skipper picked up the problem during Liverpool’s 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday.

The issue is thought to be worse than initial predictions and could keep him out on the sidelines for weeks

Van Dijk is now due to have a scan to check out the full extent of the damage but either way Jurgen Klopp is set to be given a defensive headache without his key centre-back available

Van Dijk played just 45 minutes of the loss at the Gtech Community Stadium before being withdrawn at the break.

Klopp had been hopeful that Van Dijk’s condition could see him return quickly speaking after the defeat in London.

“Virgil felt a little bit his muscle, but he said he’s fine and he’s a very good judge of these things.

“I didn’t want to take any risk. The physios looked quite happy when I said I didn’t want to take a risk….