‘We Played Well Against Newcastle’ -Arteta

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta is convinced that his team had a great game against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash.

Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at the Emirates yesterday, December 3.

Neither side was able to score despite creating numerous chances in both halves of the game.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Arteta insisted his squad were dominant during the game.

“I’m extremely proud of my players,” said Arteta.

“The way we played, the way we dominated the game, the way we tried, the way we continued. We miss in the final third,we had so many situations and then we had two scandalous penalties.”

Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League standings with 44 points from 17 matches.

The London club play with Oxford United in the FA Cup on January 9 at the Kassam Stadium.

