‘Why Man City May Not Catch Arsenal In Title Race’ —Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has explained why it may be for Manchester City to catch Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.

City have dropped five points in their last three league matches, with a 2-1 home defeat at home to Brentford before the World Cup break followed by a 1-1 draw at home against Everton last weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, dropped points at the Emirates Stadium for the first time this season when they were held to a goalless stalemate against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The Gunners missed the chance to move 10 points clear of second-placed Man City, and instead hold an eight-point lead to the reigning Premier League champions, who could reduce the gap to five points with a victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Guardiola believes his side cannot afford too many more slip-ups if they wish to close in on the Gunners at the summit.

“The way you have to reduce the gap is play good and win games,” Guardiola said at Wednesday’s…