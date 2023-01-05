Awoniyi Relishes Nottingham Forest’s Away Win At Southampton

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed delight with Nottingham Forest’s victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

The Nigerian international netted the winning goal in the 27th minute to earned Nottingham Forest a vital three points in their fight from the relegation zone.

An overjoyed Awoniyi celebrated the victory on Twitter.

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist! Three points on the road! Thank you to the travelling fans for your massive support. We keep on fighting Reds!,” he Tweeted.

Awoniyi has got four goals in 16 Premier League games this season so far.

Nottingham Forest are 15th in the Premier League as they have 17 points after 18 games.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.