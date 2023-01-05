Badiashile Joins Chelsea From AS Monaco

Chelsea have announced the signing of AS Monaco France defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half year deal.

The Blues made the announcement in a statement released on their website on Thursday.

The deal for the 21-year-old is believed to be in the region of £35million.

“Benoit Badiashile has completed a permanent transfer to Chelsea from AS Monaco, signing a seven-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge,” the statement read.

“The central defender has been a regular in Ligue 1 for the past five seasons and recently made his senior debut for France, having represented Les Bleus all the way up from Under-16 level.

“Despite the fact he only turns 22 in March, Badiashile already boasts significant experience in the French top flight and in Europe, where he has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, amassing almost 150 appearances in all competitions to date.

