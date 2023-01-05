Fabregas Returns To Arsenal – Complete Sports

Former Spain international Cesc Fabregas has returned to former club Arsenal as he works on his coaching development, the Sun reports.

Fabregas has been working with Arsenal’s academy staff over the last few days.

He has been working alongside old teammate and current Arsenal Under18’s coach Jack Wilshere.

The pair played together for the Gunners between 2008 and 2011 and Wilshere took to Instagram to compliment the spaniard.

“Learning from the best football brain I know!

“As a player I wish I had the chance to play with this guy for longer but having the chance to pick his brain about certain situations and how he thinks about the game is invaluable.”

Fabregas is still playing and currently under contract with Italian second division side, Como.

The 35-year-old has made nine appearances for the side this season, but has only managed one assist.

Como haven’t been in action since boxing day and restart their season on January 14, giving Fabregas time to work with…