Napoli Boss Spalletti Rues Defeat To Inter Milan

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti can’t hide his disappointment after Napoli suffered their first league defeat of the season against Inter Milan on Wednesday night.

The Partenopei had been the only side in Europe’s top five Leagues to still be unbeaten this season and ended 2022 with 11 consecutive Serie A victories.

They were however only able to muster one goal scoring opportunity all through the encounter.

Edin Dzeko scored the winning goal in the second half.

“We weren’t as sharp as we usually are,” the coach commented in the wake of the 1-0 reverse at San Siro.

“We weren’t able to move the ball around as quickly as we normally do. Other than that we played ok but we needed to play better balls in the final third. We weren’t incisive enough. We can certainly do a lot better. We came up short tonight.

“Inter are a physical side and while our ball circulation was slow, they were very aggressive and enacted their game plan.

“That said, there’s no reason…