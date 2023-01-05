Nottingham Forest Provide Injury Update On Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest will check on the fitness of Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Blackpool.

Awoniyi was forced off the pitch 20 minutes from time in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old netted the only winning goal in the first half.

Cooper declared that the Nigeria international will be assessed ahead of the trip to the Bloomfield Road.

“It’s still early. We’re still assessing. The players are in a bit later today,” Cooper was quoted by Nottingham Post.

“A couple of the lads walked off yesterday with some fatigue. We’ll have to look at Taiwo, for example, and see how he is. It’s too soon, really, to see if there is anything worse than fatigue.”

By Adeboye Amosu

