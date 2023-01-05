NPFL: Onazi Trains With Remo Stars Ahead New Season

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi trained with Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old participated in full session at the team’s Ikenne training ground.

The former Lazio star shared moments with former home-based Super Eagles midfielder, Dayo Ojo and other players before the session.

“@OnaziOgenyi paid a courtesy visit to our team’s training this Tuesday,”the club tweeted.

“Onazi, an AFCON winner with the Super Eagles shared moments with the lads before the session. ”

It remain to be seen if the experienced midfielder will pen a contract with the Sky Blue Stars ahead of the new season.

The 2022/23 NPFL season will kick-off on January 8.

By Adeboye Amosu

