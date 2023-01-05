NPFL: Onazi Trains With Remo Stars Ahead New Season

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi trained with Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old participated in full session at the team’s Ikenne training ground.
The former Lazio star shared moments with former home-based Super Eagles midfielder, Dayo Ojo and other players before the session.
“@OnaziOgenyi paid a courtesy visit to our team’s training this Tuesday,”the club tweeted.
“Onazi, an AFCON winner with the Super Eagles shared moments with the lads before the session. ”
It remain to be seen if the experienced midfielder will pen a contract with the Sky Blue Stars ahead of the new season.
The 2022/23 NPFL season will kick-off on January 8.
By Adeboye Amosu
Source: Complete Sports