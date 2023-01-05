Serie A: Osimhen In Action As Dzeko’s Goal Earns Inter Milan Victory Over Napoli

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen played all 90 minutes as Inter Milan defeated Napoli 1-0 in Wednesday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 11th appearance, has netted nine goals and bagged three assists.

The game started with a fantastic tempo, both sides were looking to get on the ball and mount attacks.

The game started with a fantastic tempo, both sides were looking to get on the ball and mount attacks.

Inter took a deserved lead when Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross-field pass released Dimarco down the left and he whippedk in the cross for Dzeko’s header from four yards. The Bosnian veteran’s positioning was ideal, surprising Amir Rrahmani.

Victor Osimhen had a very promising opportunity in the second half when chesting down a floated cross, but Hakan Calhanoglu managed to do just about enough to prevent the finish from six yards.

Despite the loss, Napoli remain top of Serie A table on 41 points while Inter Milan move 4th on 33 points.

…