‘We Had The Perfect Night Against Crystal Palace’

England striker, Harry Kane, has boasted that his club side Tottenham Hotspurs had the perfect night after their victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Spurs gave Crystal Palace a 4-0 drubbing on Wednesday January 4 at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

Harry Kane’s brace, Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty’s strikes ensured the win for the London club.

In a video Kane posted on his Twitter handle, he put up an emphatic message after the victory.

“Hi guys, important win today,” Kane said.

“A tough place to go -Palace away, so really pleasing to get the three points, clean sheet. Four goals was the perfect night, we knew we had to bounce back after a couple of tough results.”

Kane has racked up 15 goals and one assist in 18 Premier League games this season.

Tottenham have 33 points from 18 games and they are in fifth place.

The club’s next match is an FA Cup game against Portsmouth on January 7 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

