West Ham United Make Contact With Moffi

West Ham United have held talks with representatives of Nigeria forward, Terem Moffi.

According to tbrfootball.com, the Hammers are looking to sign the Lorient striker this month.

Southampton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are also interested in Moffi according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals in 17 league appearances for Les Merlus this season.

West Ham United have only scored 15 goals in 18 games this season.

No player in the Hammers squad has scored more than three times in the Premier League this season.

Moffi has an impressive scoring record Lorient scoring 32 goals in 85 league games for the modest club.

By Adeboye Amosu

