Aguero Reveals Reason Guardiola Went Bald

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero took a swipe at the bald of his former manager Pep Guardiola, after joking about the lack of hair follicles on the Blues coach’s head.

Aguero had to call time on his football career in 2021 abruptly following his arrival at Barcelona due to health concerns, which saw him make just five appearances for Los Cules.

It came after 10 years at the Etihad, where he scored 260 times in 390 appearances.

And speaking in November last year on why he does not fancy becoming a coach, Aguero pointed towards Guardiola’s bald head as a reason.

“It’s not easy to be a coach… Look at Pep, he went bald from thinking so much,” he was quoted on Daily Star.

In the five years he spent under Guardiola at City, Aguero won four Premier League titles in five years.

Meanwhile, Guardiola’s side cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to five points following Thursday’s 1-0 win at Chelsea.

