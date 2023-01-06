Butland Joins Man United On Loan From Crystal Palace

England goalkeeper, Jack Butland, has joined Premier League giants Manchester United this January transfer window on a loan deal.

Butland has joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace till the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was signed as a backup to David De Gea after Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle United.

He told Manchester United’s website that he was excited about the transfer.

“I am over the moon,” Butland said.

“It has been a whirlwind few days but to call yourself a Manchester United player is pretty awesome and I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.”

He also expressed his delight at joining Erik ten Hags team with posts on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

“Massive club. Massive opportunity. Can’t wait to get started @ManUtd #mufc,” the goalkeeper wrote.

Butland played nine matches for Crystal Palace last season. He has been…