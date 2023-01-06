Carragher: Cucurella Can’t Defend

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has torn into Marc Cucurella and claimed that the Chelsea left-back cannot defend following the Blues’ 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella moved to Stamford Bridge back in the summer after the Londoners outbid City, who were also interested in acquiring the former Brightonace.

But the 24-year-old, who has endured a mixed start to his career with the Blues, struggled throughout Thursday night’s match against the Blues.

And he was even at fault for the decisive goal after allowing Riyad Mahrez to nip ahead of him at the far post – leaving the City man free to convert a teasing cross that Jack Grealish had fizzed across the box from the opposite flank.

Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard was singled out for criticism after the match from Carragher, with the Liverpool favourite stressing that he felt the full-back is simply incapable of defending properly.

“I was not happy with Cucurella right through that…