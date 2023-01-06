Chelsea Legend Vialli Dies After Battle With Cancer

Legendary Chelsea, Juventus and Italian striker

Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58 following a battle with cancer.

Vialli’s death was confirmed on Chelsea and Juventus’ Twitter handle on Friday.

Vialli who earned 59 caps for Italy, was diagnosed in 2017.

The Italian was given the all-clear in 2020 but sadly his pancreatic cancer returned a year later.

Last month he was forced to step away from his role with the Italian national team.

Vialli’s mother, 87, rushed to be by his side in a London hospital after his condition reportedly worsened at the end of December.

During a 16-year playing career in Italy, Vialli won every major trophy on offer, including Serie A titles with Sampdoria (1991) and Juventus (1995), the Champions League with the latter in 1996, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

He was also a four-time Coppa Italia winner.

Vialli scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for Italy and featured in the 1986 and 1990 World Cup finals, while his…