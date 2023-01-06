Nottingham Forest Will Keep Fighting

Taiwo Awoniyi says Nottingham Forest will take inspiration from their away win of the season against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Awoniyi netted the decisive goal in the first half, his fourth of the campaign.

The Reds moved away from the relegation zone following the victory at St Mary’s Stadium.

The 25-year-old stated that he and his teammates will continue to push forward following the win at the South Coast.

“We’ve been looking for this for a long time and the gaffer was saying to us that we have to improve our away form and we’re happy to have the three points,” Awoniyi told the club’s official website.

“You have to work hard in every game in the Premier League and you’ll see the results if you keep going and keep fighting.

“We’re still in the process of becoming the team we want to be and we can’t stop now we’re out of the bottom three. We have to keep going, keep…