Okoye Wasting On The Bench At Watford –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has advised Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye to utilize the January transfer window to seek for another club where he can be playing regularly.

Recall that the Nigerian international has made one appearance for the Hornets this term, in the EFL Cup against MK Dons since his move from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

The shot-stopper, who has been capped 16 times at international level by Nigeria, has not yet made a single Championship appearance for Watford this season.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that Okoye’s inability to get first team shirt may affect his chances in the Super Eagles.

“Okoye is a quality goalkeeper and I know if he’s giving the chance he will definitely prove his worth.

“However, it’s unfortunate that he has been considered for the bench despite his brilliant form for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

“Yes, there is nothing bad if he decide to…