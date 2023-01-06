Rooney On Everton Shortlist To Replace Lampard As Manager

England legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly on Everton shortlist should the Toffees sack Frank Lampard.

Rooney revealed in January last year that he turned down the chance to replace Rafael Benitez in the dug-out while he was managing Derby County.

And according to the Sun, Rooney is on owner Farhad Moshiri’s shortlist should they sack Lampard after their recent poor run of form.

The Toffees are in the relegation zone with just 15 points out of their 18 Premier League games so far this season.

Tuesday’s heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton piled the pressure on Lampard whose side have lost eight of their last 11 fixtures in all competitions.

As previously reported, Lampard has been given a reprieve as he will take charge of their FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Friday – though his long-term future continues to be shrouded in doubt.

Moshiri’s list of potential candidates should he decide to sack Lampard also includes…