‘Saka Is Good As Messi’ –Adams

Arsenal legend, Tony Adams, believes Bukayo Saka is as phenomenal as Lionel Messi.

Adams made this assertion after Saka’s brilliant performance in the ongoing Premier League season, where he has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 23 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.

According to him, Saka is also both England’s and Arsenal’s best player this year.

He also likened Saka to Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, insisting that the England international is good as the Argentina captain.

“I think the player of the season is Saka. The kid is just phenomenal,” Adams said on the Seaman Says Podcast.

“I had a bit of a go at Gareth [Southgate] during the World Cup for taking him off.”

He added: “He’s every bit as good as Messi. Messi is obviously at the end of his career. Even when you question him and he missed his penalty at the Euros and he’s come back.

“Every time I see him, he makes goals and scores goals. He’s a phenomenal…