Saudi Marriage Law Twisted To Suit Ronaldo, Partner

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez will reportedly break the law in Saudi Arabia by living together despite the country’s laws forbidding non-married couples to live together.

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth £177million per year at Al-Nassr and he was unveiled on Tuesday.

The former Manchester United star has moved to Saudi Arabia with Rodriguez and their five children.

But cohabitation of unmarried couples is prohibited in the Arab country.

If Ronaldo and Rodriguez decide to live under one room as they planned, they will be breaking the law as they are not married.

Accordingly, the development is raising questions about how Ronaldo and Rodriquez will be treated considering the fact that they are not legally married.

But two professional Saudi lawyers told EFE that the authorities will ignore the infringement.

One of them said, “Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun…