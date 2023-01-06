Turkish Super Lig: Onyekuru Scores Two Goals In Adana Demirspor 6-0 Home Win

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru scored two goals as Adana Demirspor thrashed visiting Istanbulspor 6-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday night.

It is Onyekuru’s sixth goal in 15 league appearances in the Turkish topflight this campaign.

His last goal in the elite division was on 30th, October 2022, in a 2-2 away draw against Kayserispor.

Onyekuru scored in the 55th minute to put Adana Demirspor 3-0 ahead.

He then completed his brace with 11 minutes left to put his side 5-0 ahead.

The impressive win saw Adana Demirspor move up to fourth place on 30 points, six points behind leaders Galatasaray on the log.

