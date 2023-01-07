Adarabioyo Signs Contract Extension With Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo will now stay with Premier League outfit, Fulham until 2024 after the one-year option in his contract was triggered by the club.

Adarabioyo has been linked with other Premier League clubs but he will now remain at the Craven Cottage to continue his career.

Fulham’s Vice- Chairman and Head of Football Operations, Tony Khan was delighted to see the Nigerian-born defender and his teammate Bobby De Cordoba-Reid signed the new contract.

“Since they each joined Fulham, both of these players have shown great commitment to the team, and Bobby and Tosin have both been crucial to our most recent successes,”Khan told the club’s official website.

“Bobby De Cordova-Reid has shown great versatility and reliability in his time with Fulham, working hard all over the pitch, and scoring some very important goals for us over the years, including four goals this season.

“Tosin…