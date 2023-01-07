Arsenal Charged By English FA With Misconduct

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following Tuesday’s feisty draw against Newcastle.

Arsenal surrendered their 100% home record after a 0-0 draw against Newcastle which boiled over in the closing stages after the Gunners were denied a 95th minute penalty.

Both referee Andy Madley and the VAR adjudged Jacob Murphy to have accidentally handballed Granit Xhaka’s cross which prompted a furious response from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard had already been riled by Madley’s decision to add on just five additional minutes despite a series of stoppages for substitutions and alleged timewasting from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Madley was confronted by several Arsenal players after he opted against pointing to the spot and the protests continued after the final whistle which has led to an FA chrage.

“Arsenal FC have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1…