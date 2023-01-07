Blame Kepa For Misjudging My Cross

Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish has revealed that Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizaballaga should be blamed for the team loss at Stamford Bridge.

Recall that Manchester City pipped Chelsea 1-0 to pile more pressure on League leaders Arsenal.

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez came off the bench to score the winner for City by turning in a low cross from Grealish.

Grealish told Sky Sports he was certain Kepa would get to his cross at some point.

“Do you know what? It was weird because I was just speaking to Riyad in there and he said to me he thought the keeper was going to get it at one point, and so did I,” Grealish said.

“I felt the goalkeeper was going to get it at one point. I don’t know I want praise for my cross!

“The first time I played it I thought :’I’ve played that too close to him.’”

