Ex-Flying Eagles Defender Ogbu Joins Czech Club Slavia Prague

Czech Republic champions, Slavia Prague have announced the signing of former Flying Eagles defender, Igoh Ogbu.

Ogbu, who joined Slavia Prague from Norwegian club, Lillestrom penned a four year contract.

“He is a player we have been talking about for a long time, we were already interested in him during the summer transfer window,” Slavia Prague manager, Jindřich Trpišovský .told the club’s official website.

“He really caught our attention, but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the summer for many reasons. Our interest continued, we continued to follow him. After long and complicated negotiations, the transfer has now been successful. We are really happy about it, he is the player we were looking for to working with.”

Ogbu has spent his entire professional career in Norway with spells at Rosenborg, Levanger and Sogndal.

The 22-year-old featured for the Nigeria U-20 team at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making a total of…