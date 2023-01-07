Ex-Indomitable Lions Of Cameroon Midfielder M’bami Dies At 40

Former Cameroon international Modeste M’Bami has passed away at the age of 40.

M’Bami’s demise was confirmed by his former French clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille on their Twitter handles on Saturday.

There is no announcement yet from the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

“@PSG_English learned with deep sadness of the passing of our former player Modeste M’Bami.

“The Club offers its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones❤️,” the Ligue 1 champions wrote.

And Marseille announced the sad news stating:”Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness the sudden death of ‘.

“All our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of our former Olympien .”

Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, M’Bami started his career in his home country playing for Dynamo Douala before he was spotted by foreign clubs.

M’Bami joined PSG in 2003 and spent three seasons where he won the French Cup in 2004 and 2006.

In 2006 he left PSG for Marseille…