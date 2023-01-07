‘If You’re Not Committed I’ll Offload You’, Rodgers Warns Ndidi,

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has warned that he offload any player who doesn’t want to be at the club this winter.

In a chat with TribalFootball, Rodgers stated that he only wants a squad of committed players.

The Foxes struggled in the summer window, only adding Wout Faes and Alex Smithies, despite losing first team stars Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana.

One who is likely to leave in the summer on a free transfers is Youri Tielemans.

“I think that if someone doesn’t want to be here or someone wants too much money to be here, we have to be brave enough to say ‘listen, thank you very much and on you go’, because we are not a club with masses of resources that can facilitate every single player’s need, especially from a financial side,” Rodgers said.

“A number of these guys are down to their last year [in their contracts]. We said before we’d like them to stay but there has to be a point in time when what they want is too demanding for us as a…