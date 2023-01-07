Iheanacho’s Performance Was Superb Against Gillingham

Former Scotland defender, Matt Elliot has heaped praises on the performance of Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester City’s victory over Gillingham in the FA Cup.

The Nigerian international netted the winner in the 56th minute to earn the Foxes a place in the next round of the competition.

While speaking on LCFC Radio’s commentary he spoke highly of Iheanacho’s performance in the second 45 minutes.

“In the second half, by some distance Kelechi Iheanacho has been the classiest performer out there,” Elliot said.

“Youri Tielemans and Marc Albrighton led by example as well. A mention has to go to Lewis Brunt, who looked like he’d played there all season too.”

Iheanacho has scored once in one FA Cup game for Leicester City this season.

He has tallied up two goals and one assist in 17 games across all club competitions this term.

