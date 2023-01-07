Insurance Arrive Uyo For League Opener Vs Akwa United

Bendel Insurance have stormed Uyo ahead of their opening fixture of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season against Akwa United.

The matchday one encounter will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The players and their officials arrived Uyo for the game on Friday night.

“Eti Ndubid eyio, Uyo.

The Benin Arsenal are in town for the #NPFL23 opener against @AkwaUnited_fc,” reads a tweet on Bendel Insurance official Twitter handle.

Insurance are back in the NPFL after securing promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) last season.

The nine other matchday one fixtures will be played next week.

The IMC has adopted an abridged format for the new season.

Rivers United are the current champions of the NPFL.

