Iwobi Suffers Nasty Injury As United Dump Everton Out Of FA Cup

Alex Iwobi suffered a horrible ankle injury in Friday’s third round Emirates FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford.

United progressed into the next round after a 3-1 win against struggling Everton who are now winless in their last four games in all competitions (three defeats, one draw).

With just two minutes into the second half, Iwobi raced towards United’s area but twisted his ankle following a strong tackle from Tyrell Malacia.

The Super Eagles forward was stretched off and had to be replaced by Abdoulaye Doucoure on 51 minutes.

United got off to a good start as Antony slide to tap home Marcus Rashford low cross from the left to make it 1-0 in the 4th minute.

Everton hit back on 14 minutes through Conor Coady who slammed the ball into the net after David De Gea fumbled a right wing cross.

Coady then turned villain as he poked home Rashford’s cross into his own net to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

And in the 97th minute Rashford converted…