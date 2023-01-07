Leicester Pip Gillingham In FA Cup Third Round

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho got the goal which sealed a 1-0 win for Leicester City at League Two side Gillingham, in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Iheanacho broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, slamming his finish into the top corner from eight yards.

It was Iheanacho’s first goal for Leicester since scoring in a 5-2 loss at Brighton on 4th September, 2022.

While Iheanacho played for 90 minutes Wilfred Ndidi was introduced in the 81st minute for Nampalys Mendy.

Maduka Okoye and William Troost-Ekong featured for Watford who were eliminated in this season’s FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Reading.

It was Okoye’s first appearance for Watford since 23rd August, 2022, in a Carabao Cup tie which the Hornets lost 2-0 to visiting MK Dons.

At Selhurst Park, Joe Aribo was in action for Southampton, who came from behind to beat Crystal Palace…