‘Man City Will Catch Up With You’ –Stones Warns Arsenal

Manchester City centre-back, John Stones has issued a stern warning to Arsenal that the Premier League title race has just started.

Recall that Man City are now five points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s second-half goal.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the England international stated that the Pep Guardiola’s side will keep the momentum going after beating Chelsea in Thursday’s Premier League tie.

“We don’t focus on the table, as the manager said before this game there were 66 points to play for.

“There’s still a long way to go and we have got to take it game by game. We’ve got to keep the momentum going.

“If we perform like we did today, I’m sure we will have a fighting chance at the end of the season,” Stones told Sky Sports after the game.

