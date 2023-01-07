Manchester United Made Loan Offer For Cameroon Forward

Manchester United are looking to sign Cameroon forward, Vincent Aboubakar on loan from Saudi Arabia Professional League side, Al Nassr.

According to Saudi news outlet , Okaz, the Red Devils have presented an offer to Al Nassr to sign the striker on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club in November.

The Premier League giants face competition they face competition from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce for Aboubakar.

The 30-year-old offers a wealth of experience having scored more than 100 goals throughout spells with Lorient, Porto and Besiktas.

Aboubakar has also won 95 caps for his country and scored twice at the World Cup, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Brazil.

And Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival could pave the way for him to return to Europe with Al Nassr looking to offload players to make room to register the 37-year-old.

