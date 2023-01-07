Mendy Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Finger In Training

Chelsea have announced that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has undergone surgery after fracturing his finger in training this week.

The Blues disclosed this on their Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Edouard Mendy has undergone an operation on a fractured finger sustained in training this week.

“Come back stronger, Edou! 💪“

Mendy’s setback is another blow for Chelsea, who lost Mason Mount to injury before their game against Manchester City on Thursday, while Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were replaced during the match after picking up knocks.

Chelsea are yet to announce how long Mendy will be sidelined for, but have said the 30-year-old will ‘work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation phase’.

It has been a stop-start campaign for Mendy, who lost his place in the starting line-up to Kepa Arrizabalaga in September.

However, he has not made the squad for any of Chelsea’s games…