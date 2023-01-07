Ronald Topples Messi In Most Expensive List

With Ronaldo signing a lucrative deal with Saudi club, Al-Nassr, who are currently atop the Saudi Arabia’s Pro League table, the Portugal legend has deposed Lionel Messi at the top of the most expensive sports contracts in history list. The latest development begs the question, who else has had the good fortune of signing the most expensive contracts in sporting history?

The team at Betting.com has answered exactly that, ranking and revealing the next most expensive contracts from the world of sports after Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr deal, based on what each sportsperson earned per year.

The photo above shows the top five sportspersons in the list; Ronaldo, Messi, Canelo Alvarez, Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns. Read their details and those of four others in tjis piece.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – £173 million per year

Cristiano Ronaldo has put pen to paper on a mega-money deal with Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr, which will see him earning an eye-watering £173 million a year, making…