Serie A: Success Subbed Off As Juventus Pip Udinese

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success was in action as Udinese lost 1-0 to Juventus in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 17th appearance, has bagged three assists.

Udinese had chances on the counter attack on a few occasions as Juventus continued to pour forward but they couldn’t make them count.

However, in the 86th minute Juventus found the breakthrough. Danilo popped up to poke home and give Juventus all three points.

Success was substituted in the 70th minute for Ehizibue after a brilliant display.

The loss means Udinese sit 8th on the league table with 25 points while Juventus move 2nd on 37 points.

