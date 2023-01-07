U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Coach Bosso Invites 35 Players To Camp

Isah Ladan Bosso, Head Coach of Nigeria’s U20 boys, has invited 35 players to resume camping in Abuja on Monday as preparations for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations begins in earnest.

Goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu, who is also number one choice for the Olympic Eagles, is at the top of the roster alongside midfielder Daniel Daga and forward Promise Bernard. Training sessions will commence on Monday as Bosso looks to pick his final squad for the tournament that also serves as the qualifying tournament for this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia.

There are also goalkeeper Chijioke Anigboso, defenders Benjamin Frederick, Nathaniel Tambe and Hassan Shaibu, midfielders Ibrahim Yahaya and Muhammad Aminu, and forwards Adams Olalekan and Ayuba Francis.

Seven-time champions Nigeria will do battle with host nation, Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the 12-nation tournament taking place in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria and Ismailia, 19th February – 11th March….